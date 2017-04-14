The Amazon Echo is the king of home automation virtual assistants. Google Home has a long way to go to catch up. To make the Echo even better, Amazon is letting manufacturers use its tech in their own devices. A dev kit will include the necessary components to make their own voice recognition devices.

The kit, called Amazon Alexa 7-Mic Far-Field Development, includes designs for Echo microphones, software for voice recognition, noise reduction, and echo cancellation. Plus, the important ability to integrate with Alexa. The kit will only be available to developers that Amazon chooses to work with.

