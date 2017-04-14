Apr 14th, 2017

The Amazon Echo is the king of home automation virtual assistants. Google Home has a long way to go to catch up. To make the Echo even better, Amazon is letting manufacturers use its tech in their own devices. A dev kit will include the necessary components to make their own voice recognition devices.

The kit, called Amazon Alexa 7-Mic Far-Field Development, includes designs for Echo microphones, software for voice recognition, noise reduction, and echo cancellation. Plus, the important ability to integrate with Alexa. The kit will only be available to developers that Amazon chooses to work with.

[via Fortune]
local_offer    Amazon Alexa   Amazon Echo  

stars Further Reading

Huawei Mate 9 gets Alexa support

Amazon hands over Echo recordings on behalf of murder suspect

Amazon working on voice recognition for Alexa

Amazon refuses warrant for Echo recordings

Google wants to add calling feature to Google Home

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus in hot water with fans
closeOnePlus has ticked off a lot of people with broken promises

OnePlus is currently enjoying their most successful launch yet, but some folks in the community seem keen on raining on their parade to bring some important issues to light.

2

more_vertNexus 6P updates to 7.1.2
closeNexus 6P is being updated to 7.1.2 for Android Beta users

The final version of Android 7.1.2 has rolled out to Pixel phones and some Nexus devices, but the Nexus 6P is finally getting the final beta build.

3

more_vertLG class-action lawsuit expanded
closeLG V20, LG G5 and Nexus 5X added to bootloop class-action lawsuit

LG is dealing with an ongoing legal battle with consumers who are part of a class action lawsuit for mishandling device issues, and more devices are being added to the list.

4

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertBurger King uses "OK Google" commands in ad
closeBurger King’s newest commercial uses “OK Google” commands to trigger your smartphone, and Wikipedia’s pissed about it

Burger King’s marketing team might have come up with the coolest idea for an ad while also simultaneously being annoying, invasive, and even one that could eventually bite them in the long run.

7

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

8

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

10

more_vertAssistant list in Google Express
closeGoogle Assistant’s shopping list has been moved to Google Express

Google has moved the Assistant shopping list from Keep to Google Express. If you’re unfamiliar with Express, it’s an online market that connects to popular stores.