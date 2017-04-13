We knew another Pokemon Go event was coming since Easter is just a few days away, and it seems that today is the day. Starting at 1PM PDT, the Pokemon Go “Eggstravaganza” will be underway, offering various perks for just hatching your eggs and more.

The first benefit of this latest event will net you more candy for every egg that you hatch. Additionally, throughout the duration of the event, you will get double XP making it easier and faster for you to level up. Plus, if you’re using a Lucky Egg, you’ll earn 4 times the XP that you would regularly.

Just in case you need to go pick up a couple Lucky Eggs before the Eggstravaganza ends, they are available for 50% in the in-game store. The event starts today and ends on April 20th at 1PM PDT. So get out there and get your eggs hatching to get some awesome perks.

[Niantic]