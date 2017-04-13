Apr 13th, 2017

We knew another Pokemon Go event was coming since Easter is just a few days away, and it seems that today is the day. Starting at 1PM PDT, the Pokemon Go “Eggstravaganza” will be underway, offering various perks for just hatching your eggs and more.

The first benefit of this latest event will net you more candy for every egg that you hatch. Additionally, throughout the duration of the event, you will get double XP making it easier and faster for you to level up. Plus, if you’re using a Lucky Egg, you’ll earn 4 times the XP that you would regularly.

Just in case you need to go pick up a couple Lucky Eggs before the Eggstravaganza ends, they are available for 50% in the in-game store. The event starts today and ends on April 20th at 1PM PDT. So get out there and get your eggs hatching to get some awesome perks.

[Niantic]
local_offer    Niantic   Pokemon Go   The Pokemon Company  

stars Further Reading

Pokemon Go still has 65 million active players

POLL: Still playing Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO's Water Festival kicks off today with some interesting perks

Pokemon Go will get Legendary Pokemon by the end of 2017

More people playing Pokemon GO again

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus in hot water with fans
closeOnePlus has ticked off a lot of people with broken promises

OnePlus is currently enjoying their most successful launch yet, but some folks in the community seem keen on raining on their parade to bring some important issues to light.

2

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

4

more_vertLG class-action lawsuit expanded
closeLG V20, LG G5 and Nexus 5X added to bootloop class-action lawsuit

LG is dealing with an ongoing legal battle with consumers who are part of a class action lawsuit for mishandling device issues, and more devices are being added to the list.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

8

more_vertBurger King uses "OK Google" commands in ad
closeBurger King’s newest commercial uses “OK Google” commands to trigger your smartphone, and Wikipedia’s pissed about it

Burger King’s marketing team might have come up with the coolest idea for an ad while also simultaneously being annoying, invasive, and even one that could eventually bite them in the long run.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

10

more_vertAssistant list in Google Express
closeGoogle Assistant’s shopping list has been moved to Google Express

Google has moved the Assistant shopping list from Keep to Google Express. If you’re unfamiliar with Express, it’s an online market that connects to popular stores.