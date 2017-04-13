The Huawei Mate 9 was launched back in November and it seems the device is doing so well that Huawei wanted to share its sales numbers. Earlier today, the company announced that more than 5 million units have been sold in just 5 months.

The Mate 9 originally launched in China before making its way to other regions, including the US during CES 2017. The reason that this is important is because it shows a 36% increase in sales when compared to sales of the Huawei Mate 8 , which launched in 2015.

However, Huawei didn’t stop there as the company also shared that there have been 12 million Huawei P9 units sold since its release. This marks a 152% increase when compared to the Huawei P8 , while also being the first device to reach the mark of 12 million units sold.

With the Huawei P10 already launched and the Mate 10 likely coming later this year, things are looking up for Huawei. We’re just hoping to see more devices launched in the US after what seemed to be a successful launch of the Mate 9.

[GizmoChina | MyDrivers]