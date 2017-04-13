Apr 13th, 2017

As a thank you to folks for pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, Samsung seems to be sending a gift with some orders. The gift is an amplifier dock, though it’s not quite as great as you’d think.

It’s a passive amplifier dock, meaning it’s entirely based on acoustics and is designed to simply direct audio from the device’s speakers through a cone. The result should be a slightly more direct sound depending on how you position it.

The dock does have a USB-C pass-through to enable you to keep the device charged, but otherwise presents itself as a hunk of plastic. It’s a pretty nice gift for those who don’t already have a proper speaker dock.

Unfortunately, it seems only orders from Samsung.com are getting these. Of course, those pre-ordering elsewhere should have no shortage of goodies to enjoy, what with all Galaxy S8 orders coming with a free Samsung Gear VR + controller, and all. Let us know if you received one of these with your Galaxy S8 purchase.

[via Reddit]
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy S8  Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

A new video shows off what makes up the Galaxy S8

More 2015 Galaxy phones get Nougat

T-Mobile customers might get the Galaxy S8 ea

Samsung Bixby won't have voice at launch

Samsung erects giant Galaxy S8 sculptures

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus in hot water with fans
closeOnePlus has ticked off a lot of people with broken promises

OnePlus is currently enjoying their most successful launch yet, but some folks in the community seem keen on raining on their parade to bring some important issues to light.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

4

more_vertLG class-action lawsuit expanded
closeLG V20, LG G5 and Nexus 5X added to bootloop class-action lawsuit

LG is dealing with an ongoing legal battle with consumers who are part of a class action lawsuit for mishandling device issues, and more devices are being added to the list.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

9

more_vertBurger King uses "OK Google" commands in ad
closeBurger King’s newest commercial uses “OK Google” commands to trigger your smartphone, and Wikipedia’s pissed about it

Burger King’s marketing team might have come up with the coolest idea for an ad while also simultaneously being annoying, invasive, and even one that could eventually bite them in the long run.

10

more_vertAssistant list in Google Express
closeGoogle Assistant’s shopping list has been moved to Google Express

Google has moved the Assistant shopping list from Keep to Google Express. If you’re unfamiliar with Express, it’s an online market that connects to popular stores.