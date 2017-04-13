As a thank you to folks for pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, Samsung seems to be sending a gift with some orders. The gift is an amplifier dock, though it’s not quite as great as you’d think.

It’s a passive amplifier dock, meaning it’s entirely based on acoustics and is designed to simply direct audio from the device’s speakers through a cone. The result should be a slightly more direct sound depending on how you position it.

The dock does have a USB-C pass-through to enable you to keep the device charged, but otherwise presents itself as a hunk of plastic. It’s a pretty nice gift for those who don’t already have a proper speaker dock.

Unfortunately, it seems only orders from Samsung.com are getting these. Of course, those pre-ordering elsewhere should have no shortage of goodies to enjoy, what with all Galaxy S8 orders coming with a free Samsung Gear VR + controller, and all. Let us know if you received one of these with your Galaxy S8 purchase.

[via Reddit]