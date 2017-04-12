Yesterday, we saw that Xiaomi will be unveiling its next flagship, the Mi 6, on April 19th. However, the company may have some more fun in store as a new leak gives us a look at the specs for the rumored Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

Thanks to the folks at PhoneArena, we now have an idea of what kind of punch the Mi Note 3 will be packing. This includes a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rumor also claims that the screen size will measure in at 5.7-inches while keeping the same battery that was in the Mi Note 2 (4,070mAh).

What may make the Mi Note 3’s display special is the possibility of a curved display. Xiaomi already implemented this new type of display on the Mi Note 2, but according to the report, the company is running into production issues.

This may be why Xiaomi is looking to push up its schedule up to Q2 2017, versus waiting until October (a full year after the Mi Note 2). Unfortunately, it’s still extremely unlikely that we’ll see the Mi Note 3 available in the US market, so we’ll just have to stand on the sidelines for this one.

[PhoneArena]