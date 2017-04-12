When new phones are released, one of the cool things to learn about is what makes up these phones. So naturally, after the Galaxy S8 was unveiled, it was just a matter of time before someone gave us a look at what is packed underneath the new Infinity Display.

Thanks to JerryRigEverything and What’s Inside, we now have a better idea of what the Galaxy S8 is made of. The video shows how difficult it is to actually take apart the device, which is something none of us will likely be doing anyhow.

Once inside, we get a look at the wireless charging connection, along with the camera and battery. This is where things get interesting.

An exploded Galaxy Note 7

As everyone already knows, the Galaxy Note 7 debacle forced Samsung to revisit its battery manufacturing process. This caused part of the delay for the release of the Galaxy S8, but it seems that it may have been for good reason.

As explained in the video, when a Lithium-Ion battery is punctured, it usually sparks and will even catch on fire. However, despite the battery being punctured during the video, the only reactions were the phone heating up dramatically, the battery swelling, and some smoke emitting from the battery.

This is much better than what usually happens with Lithium Ion batteries and really goes to show that Samsung did their homework. Let us know what you think about this unique teardown video in the comments below.