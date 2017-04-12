With the April 21st launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung is also pairing it with the launch of their major new voice assistant platform known as Bixby. But strangely enough, the “voice” part of that won’t quite be ready on that day.

The Verge has heard from Samsung that Bixby will only have Vision, Home, and Reminder features at launch, which means Bixby Voice is out. Bixby Vision is still really cool — it uses your camera to view the world around it and give you contextual information — but Home is just a set of widgets and Reminders are, well, reminders.

It’s quite odd that Samsung would advertise Bixby with voice being its main component without voice being available at launch. Their biggest highlight feature for the whole thing was the ability to perform actions in any Bixby-enabled app using either voice or touch, with you deciding when to use which in a seamless manner.

To be fair, though, Bixby does sound more ambitious than other voice assistants in that regard, so perhaps Samsung simply needed more time to get it all fleshed out. And to be honest, we’d rather wait for a polished feature than see it rushed with bugs.

As for its release timing, Samsung promises it will land before the Summer months, though an exact date hasn’t yet been given.