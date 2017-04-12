Apr 12th, 2017

OnePlus is currently enjoying their most successful launch yet, but some folks in the community seem keen on raining on their parade to bring some important issues to light.

A Thunderclap campaign — which are used to raise awareness about whichever issues or causes you deem important to you — has sprouted to call out OnePlus on broken promises being made. This campaign has attracted more than 2,100 supporters and reached over half a million people through social media, so it’s loud and clear.

The problem was brought to light by David Monteiro who went into a deep dive on OnePlus’s supposed abandonment of consumers, particularly those who own the OnePlus 2 or earlier.

In case you can’t read through the original post on HackerNoon, here’s a summary: OnePlus promised a lot of updates and have yet to follow through, including a months-long wait for Nougat that the company no longer has any information about, as well as a promise that the OnePlus One would receive updates for at least 2 years that quietly became just 1 year. (To be fair, the OnePlus 2 is still seeing regular updates, but just not the big Nougaty one yet.)

While the Thunderclap organizer uses the lack of updates as the main course for this bash meal, there are other developments he takes issue with such as failed promises of communication and an overall degradation of customer care. His belief is that they care more about marketing to new customers than keeping the old ones happy. What started as a grassroots-like “movement” now feels like yet another company chasing dollars and burning anything that isn’t green.

To be honest, the evidence — which was presented in great detail — to support all of that is pretty compelling. If OnePlus really is changing their ways, then customers deserve to know about it. If Nougat is delayed indefinitely, customers deserve to know about it.

The sad thing is OnePlus still seems to be the most communicative smartphone company out there with regular AMA sessions and routine forum interaction, but if all of that communion with the fans goes from constructive to canned responses, then it really doesn’t matter. We’ve contacted OnePlus to see if they have any comment to offer in regards to this story, and we’ll report back if we hear anything.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 2   OnePlus 3   OnePlus 3T   OnePlus One   OnePlus X   OTA Updates  

stars Further Reading

More 2015 Galaxy phones get Nougat

OnePlus 5 rumors take off

Verizon's Pixels get Android 7.1.2

Sprint Note 5 gets Nougat

Download: April Android security patches

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

2

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

3

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

4

more_vertLG class-action lawsuit expanded
closeLG V20, LG G5 and Nexus 5X added to bootloop class-action lawsuit

LG is dealing with an ongoing legal battle with consumers who are part of a class action lawsuit for mishandling device issues, and more devices are being added to the list.

5

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

8

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

9

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

10

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.