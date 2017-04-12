The LG G6 is already battling it out with the Galaxy S8 for best smartphone so far in 2017. However, the G6 could be adding a feature that Samsung failed to implement with its own smartphone.

“Should LG utilize OezFR to support the payment system, it will be the first time for a facial recognition system to be used for financial transactions in the premium smartphone sector,”

A new report from The Investor claims that LG is looking to add 3D facial recognition software to the G6 in the coming months. However, the added software feature would allow for users to take advantage of facial recognition while using mobile payments, such as LG Pay.

LG Pay has been rumored to be coming to LG phones for quite some time, but this latest report claims that the service will be arriving “as early as June”. This gives LG some time to perfect the facial recognition software and make it possible for you to make payments using just the front camera on your device.

LG will be partnering with Oez, who has already developed the software and will be looking to implement it into other LG devices. This includes the LG G5 and LG V20 , as LG will be looking to get LG Pay into the hands of as many users as possible without forcing them to buy the G6.

There are still a lot of question marks surrounding this, and it’s entirely possible that the Oez software only gets released in South Korea. Regardless, we’ll be keeping an eye on this as the information comes in. Let us know what you think and if it would be a smart move for LG.

[The Investor]