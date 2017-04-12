Samsung is no stranger to boisterous advertising, and with the Galaxy S8 being their biggest launch yet they seem to be doing some very interesting stuff to generate buzz.

In the UK, that means erecting 23 x 10-foot sculptures of the Galaxy S8’s Infinity display at popular locales in the country. The displays are actual windows for folks to look at those locales and landmarks.

You’ll find them at the famous ancient Stonehenge structure, St. Ives, Cornwall, and Bournemouth. It’s a pretty straightforward representation of just how great things look through that nice big display, though you obviously won’t quite get that “larger than life” feeling you get from these massive things. No word on how long these will stay up so go out and see one as soon as you can!