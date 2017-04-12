Apr 12th, 2017

More of Samsung’s older phones are getting Android Nougat updates today. AT&T’s Galaxy Note 5 already received it earlier this week, and now you can add the Galaxy S6 Edge+ to that list.

AT&T’s update will show up as version G928AUCU4EQC6, and you’ll need to be on either G928AUCS4CQA1 or G928AUCS4CQB2 to take it down. Free up about 1.51GB of space as it’s a big one.

Meanwhile, Verizon’s Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ are also joining the party, with build versions G928VVRU3CQB9 and N920VVRU3CQB9, respectively. We’re not sure how big these are, but most Nougat updates for Samsung phones have come in anywhere between 1.4GB and 1.7GB, so aim high to be on the safe side.

If you have any of these phones and haven’t gotten an OTA notification yet, head to Settings > System Updates on your phone to see if you can’t pull it down manually.
