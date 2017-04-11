After months of speculation and rumors, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its latest smartphone. Earlier today, Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, revealed that the company would be taking the wraps off the Xiaomi Mi 6 on April 19th.

The device is the natural successor to the Xiaomi Mi 5s, which was launched back in September. However, there’s plenty about the Mi 6 that we still don’t know yet, and will have to wait until the 19th to learn more. Until then, let’s take a quick look at what the rumors have claimed regarding the specs of the Mi 6.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumored Specs

5.15-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM

32GB/64GB/128GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

12MP Rear Camera

3,200mAh Battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

But there may be another device unveiled alongside the “regular” Mi 6, as rumors have claimed that Xiaomi is working on the Mi 6 Plus. This device will be slightly larger, with the display coming in at 5.7-inches. However, many of the specs will be the same, other than the 6GB of RAM as the only option.

Other information regarding these devices is a bit scarce. But we only have a little more than a week before Xiaomi makes them official. Let us know what you think about these upcoming devices and if you’d be interested in one, provided it was available in the States.

[MIUI]