We’ve seen various rumors making their rounds regarding a Samsung smartphone, unlike anything we’ve seen before. The Samsung Galaxy X (just a codename at this point) is shaping up to be the company’s first foray into providing a device with a foldable display.

The last time we heard something about the Galaxy X, it was in reference to a possible launch ahead of the Galaxy Note 8. Now, The Investor is reporting that Samsung is moving forward with production of prototype units for the Galaxy X.

Samsung is said to be ordering between components for between 2,000 to 3,000 prototype units. From there, we can expect Samsung to perform quite a bit more R&D to make sure this is a viable option.

Considering that we’re hearing more and more about the Galaxy X every month, it’s safe to assume that Samsung is working on something. However, there’s a chance that this is so early in the process that Samsung decides to temporarily table the device until the display technology is further developed.

Regardless, that leaves us wondering what you would do. If the Galaxy X and its foldable display were released onto the market, would you give it some consideration? Or would you stick to the candy bar-style of smartphones that we have been accustomed to for years? Let us know in the comments below.

[The Investor]