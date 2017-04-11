The next OnePlus flagship is back in the rumor mill, with another outlet claiming to be privy to its specs ahead of launch. The OnePlus 5 (which would ordinarily be known as OnePlus 4 which is technically accurate but probably too much of a bad omen for the superstitious folks in China, but that’s neither here nor there) is said to be hooked up with the following:

Snapdragon 835 chipset

5.5-inch Quad HD display

23MP camera

6GB or 8GB of RAM

256GB of storage

3,000mAh battery

Further details suggest we’re getting smaller bezels, though OnePlus has still reportedly managed to retain its capacitive hardware buttons. We’re also apparently going to get a dual edge display.

But seeing as we’re still a bit early to the party we won’t take these rumors without a grain of salt. If true, though, it sounds like this is shaping up to be a huge step forward for OnePlus and we can’t wait to hear about it later this year.