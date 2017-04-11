Apr 11th, 2017

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus are starting to make their rounds, but it seems Motorola and Lenovo aren’t done yet. A new leak courtesy of Evan Blass of VentureBeat, shows off the supposed Moto C and Moto C Plus lineup. 

These devices will be the first of their kind, but will be following in the footsteps of the Moto G and the Moto E budget devices. However, the Moto C lineup will be a bit different than other offerings.

First, both the Moto C and Moto C Plus will feature 5-inch displays, with the base version coming with a resolution of 654 x 480, and the C Plus being bumped up to 1280 x 720. Additionally, both devices will be powered by MediaTek processors, although the Moto C will include a 32-bit processor, while the C Plus will see a 64-bit processor.

Furthermore, the Moto C will include 1GB of RAM regardless of which configuration is purchased, and the C Plus will range from 1GB to 2GB, depending upon the configuration. Both devices will feature 16GB of storage, but the base model Moto C will have an 8GB option available in various regions.

Finally, the last two big device specs revealed by Blass were regarding the camera and battery. The Moto C will include a 2,350mAh battery along with a 5MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. The Moto C Plus will feature a 4,000mAh battery, along with the same selfie camera and an 8MP rear-facing camera.

Pricing and availability information were not shared by Blass, however he did state that they will be available in black, white, gold, and red.

[VentureBeat]
local_offer    Motorola   Motorola Moto C   Motorola Moto C Plus  

stars Further Reading

Official Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed

Moto Z2 is coming

Moto X (2017) makes brief appearance in official rap video

Moto G5 Plus unboxing and Q&A [VIDEO]

Moto X 2017 leaks

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertOfficial Motorola Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play delayed
closeMotorola’s official Power Pack Mod for the Moto Z/Force/Play has been delayed until later this spring

The official Motorola Power Pack for the Moto Z was supposed to be due out in March. Now that we’re well into April, you may be wondering what happened to the Moto Mod. Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

7

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 leaks... or not
closeIs this our first loook at the Galaxy Note 8?

Look, we know it’s a little too early for a massive Galaxy Note 8 leak, but you’ll have to excuse us for a moment as we suspend our disbelief to wonder if this is, in fact, Samsung’s next pen-toting darling.

9

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

10

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!