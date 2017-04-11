Huawei is becoming better known across the globe for its various smartphones, ranging from the low-budget to its flagships. Today, the company unveiled yet another budget device with the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus.

This seems to be the direct successor to the Huawei Enjoy 6, although it features a larger display (5.5-inches) while keeping the same 720p resolution. The Enjoy 7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of base storage.

As for the cameras, Huawei packed a 12MP rear-facing camera, which is placed directly above the fingerprint scanner. Adorning the front of the Enjoy 7 Plus is the 8MP selfie camera. Finally, Huawei packed a 4,000mAh battery into the Enjoy 7 Plus, which despite being 100mAh less than the Enjoy 6, should provide plenty of power.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus is expected to launch in China for CNY 1,600 (~$230) and will be available in 3 different color options. However, there’s no mention as to when it will arrive in other markets.

[GSMArena]