Apr 11th, 2017

One of the most useful features of Google Assistant is the ability to add things to a shopping list. All you have to do is say “OK Google, add dog food to my shopping list” and it’s automatically added to a list in Google Keep. That functionality isn’t going anywhere, but the list has a new home.

Google has moved the Assistant shopping list from Keep to Google Express. If you’re unfamiliar with Express, it’s an online market that connects to popular stores. Now that the shopping list is in Express, you can purchase items from the service easily. That is if you use the Express service, to begin with. Otherwise, Express is just another app to install.

If you don’t have the Express app, the list is opened in the web browser. Also, since Express doesn’t have a Wear app, you can no longer check things off from your watch. The move makes sense on Google’s end, they want people to use Express, but it’s not great for people who don’t use the service. What do you think?

