Leading all the way back to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S6 , Samsung learned that when presented with multiple options of similar ilk, folks preferred the bigger devices on hand. It’s what caused their initial shortage issues in Europe for that launch, and it’s why they were able to nearly eliminate supply issues for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

So surely the same would ring true for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, no? Indeed, the Plus-sized model is the most popular of the 2, with Samsung suggesting that it’s dominating the pre-order numbers.

There was some merit to fears that the humongous screen on the S8 Plus could lead some folks back to the smaller option, however Samsung has done a good job communicating that the devices aren’t that much bigger than their respective counterparts from yesteryear.

Interestingly enough, folks who participated in our poll last month regarding which size they’d buy seem to be keeping to their word.

That poll ended up with 64% in favor of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus . Needless to say, much of the world still believes bigger is better.