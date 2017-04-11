Samsung has already been slowly rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to many of its devices. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus include 7.0 onboard, but the latest update to the Samsung Health application may have tipped Samsung’s plans for an Android 7.1 rollout.

Thanks to the APK file listing on APK Mirror, the description shows a target of Android 7.1. This means that Samsung has already updated the app with Android 7.1 support, as well as bringing support for the company’s latest flagship offerings.

It’s unknown what Samsung’s plans are for the latest version of Android on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. However, this seems to be a pretty good indication that users will likely see an update shortly after the launch of the devices.

In the meantime, we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled and ears to the ground as we continue to look for any other rumors.

[SamMobile]