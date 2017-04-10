Last Summer, we saw Pokemon Go storm onto the scene making news headlines across the globe, for better or worse. The craze has definitely died down a bit, but Niantic shared that the game is still touting more than 65 million players.

This announcement came after Pokemon Go took home the title of Best Mobile and Handheld Game at the British Academy of Film, Television and Arts Game Awards (BAFTA). The folks at Niantic wanted to thank its fans and those who are still continuing to play the game.

Additionally, Niantic listed all of the various awards that had been won by Pokemon Go:

Adweek’s Hot List – Hottest Digital Obsession & Hottest Mobile Game

Academy of Arts and Science’s D.I.C.E. Awards – Mobile Game of the Year

BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards – Best Game

GameSpot – Best Mobile Games of the Year

Golden Joystick Awards – Innovation of the Year & Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year

GSMA Glomo Awards 2017 – Best Overall Mobile App

IGN – Mobile Game of the Year

SXSW Gaming Awards – Mobile Game of the Year

TechCrunch’s Crunchies – Best App of the Year

The Game Awards – Best Mobile/Handheld Game & Best Family Game

The Game Developers Choice Awards – Best Mobile/Handheld Game

I, for one, thought the craze had really petered off until I was in downtown Baltimore over the weekend. I saw many people still playing the game, much to my own chagrin since I decided to step away from trying to “catch ’em all”.

65 million active users in nothing to snub your nose at, and Niantic has stated that there are still more features coming to the game in the near future. In fact, it seems that there are new “cooperative gameplay experiences” coming to Pokemon Go in the coming months, which lines up perfectly with the weather starting to warm up a bit.

[IGN | Niantic]