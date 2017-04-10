Apr 10th, 2017

Last Summer, we saw Pokemon Go storm onto the scene making news headlines across the globe, for better or worse. The craze has definitely died down a bit, but Niantic shared that the game is still touting more than 65 million players.

This announcement came after Pokemon Go took home the title of Best Mobile and Handheld Game at the British Academy of Film, Television and Arts Game Awards (BAFTA). The folks at Niantic wanted to thank its fans and those who are still continuing to play the game. 

Additionally, Niantic listed all of the various awards that had been won by Pokemon Go:

  • Adweek’s Hot List – Hottest Digital Obsession & Hottest Mobile Game
  • Academy of Arts and Science’s D.I.C.E. Awards – Mobile Game of the Year
  • BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards – Best Game
  • GameSpot – Best Mobile Games of the Year
  • Golden Joystick Awards – Innovation of the Year & Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year
  • GSMA Glomo Awards 2017 – Best Overall Mobile App
  • IGN – Mobile Game of the Year
  • SXSW Gaming Awards – Mobile Game of the Year
  • TechCrunch’s Crunchies – Best App of the Year
  • The Game Awards – Best Mobile/Handheld Game & Best Family Game
  • The Game Developers Choice Awards – Best Mobile/Handheld Game

I, for one, thought the craze had really petered off until I was in downtown Baltimore over the weekend. I saw many people still playing the game, much to my own chagrin since I decided to step away from trying to “catch ’em all”.

65 million active users in nothing to snub your nose at, and Niantic has stated that there are still more features coming to the game in the near future. In fact, it seems that there are new “cooperative gameplay experiences” coming to Pokemon Go in the coming months, which lines up perfectly with the weather starting to warm up a bit.

[IGN | Niantic]
local_offer    Niantic   Pokemon Go   The Pokemon Company  

stars Further Reading

POLL: Still playing Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO's Water Festival kicks off today with some interesting perks

Pokemon Go will get Legendary Pokemon by the end of 2017

More people playing Pokemon GO again

How to get Umbreon & Espeon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

6

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

8

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

9

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.

10

more_vertMoto G5 Plus photo and video samples [GALLERY]
closeThe Moto G5 Plus camera: photo and video samples [GALLERY]

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, but how well can it take a photo? Check out our gallery for sample photos and video.