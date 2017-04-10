We have an Android Wear 2.0 launch window for another popular Android Wear smartwatches. LG’s Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will be getting the goods starting this May, they have confirmed.

This comes alongside confirmation that some of their other watches — including the LG G Watch R and the LG Watch Urbane — will see rollouts beginning this week.

It’s worth noting that the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition does indeed have a dormant NFC radio, and it’s expected to be activated in order to support the launch of Android Pay on Android Wear 2.0. Some of the older smartwatches likely don’t have this functionality. Even without Android Pay, though, there’s a lot to enjoy with the arrival of Android Wear 2.0 and it should breathe much-needed refreshment into your watch if you feel it’s fallen a bit by the wayside after all this time.