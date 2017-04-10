Apr 10th, 2017

LG’s history with advertisements hasn’t exactly been strong, but they did manage to put together a cool concept for showing off their phone’s durability.

The LG G6 had a Rube Goldberg machine designed around it. The device travels through a series of obstacles and tracks as the machine takes its cues from the weight and movement of the phone to trigger each phase.

To recap, the LG G6 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, allowing it to be submerged in up to 3 meters of water for up to 30 minutes at a time. It also has MIL-STD 810G rating for shock absorption and resistance against extreme conditions such as high heat and cold. Watch the video above to see the device get whisked through the wonderful contraption.
