Apr 10th, 2017

When the Honor 8 launched late last year, the price tag may have been a bit steep if you were unaware of the Honor brand. However, since then the price has been dropped and you can pretty much get the Honor 8 for $300 from the likes of Best Buy and other retailers.

But if you’ve been holding off, today may be the perfect time to snag one as Amazon is knocking a bit extra off. For a limited time, you can head over to Amazon via the button below and get the Honor 8 for $277.12 (weird price, right?).

If you’re unsure about what the Honor 8 is capable of, feel free to hit any of the links below to learn more. If you decide to snag one for yourself, give us a heads up in the comments below.

Recommended Reading

Buy Honor 8 from Amazon
local_offer    Honor   honor 8   Huawei  

stars Further Reading

Moto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

Huawei Watch may get Android Pay

Honor beta program reaches the US

Honor 8 Pro announced

Huawei P10 launches in the UK

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

6

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

8

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

9

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.

10

more_vertMoto G5 Plus photo and video samples [GALLERY]
closeThe Moto G5 Plus camera: photo and video samples [GALLERY]

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, but how well can it take a photo? Check out our gallery for sample photos and video.