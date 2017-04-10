We’re still not exactly sure what Google will have on tap for Pixel 2, but a new report out of Reuters may have shed some light on one of its characteristics.

According to them, Google has sought to invest $880 million to LG for an increased production of flexible OLED displays. It could be that the company wants the displays in order to create a curved display design for the next Pixel, though it could very well be that they simply want a shatter-free OLED panel (though we wouldn’t see that as worthy of a near-billion dollar investment considering they already use readily available AMOLED components for much of their needs).

You also have to wonder what Google could want with the curve beyond looks. Will the Pixel look to take advantage of the curve for some added functionality like Samsung’s Edge phones do? It’s very much possible.

While Android O doesn’t seem to include anything of the sort, the original Pixels launched with exclusive features that weren’t seen on other installations of Android O, such as Google Assistant and the Pixel Launcher. Some of those features did eventually reach the masses, but the precedent is there regardless.

Even if it’s all about the looks, we’re excited. The Pixel is already a drop-dead gorgeous phone, and if Google can put some attractive curves to its figure then it only stands to get even better.