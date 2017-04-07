Apr 7th, 2017

It looks like Verizon is rolling out the latest version of Android to their Pixel and Pixel XL customers. An Android 7.1.2 update is showing up on folks’ handsets as build NHG47K, and should be around 377MB large.

The update brings the latest Android security patches and likely the same fixes that non-Verizon Pixels received, but also a number of other improvements and bug fixes noted in their changelog:

  • Better performance and connectivity for Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi
  • Adds a new feature allowing you to back up and restore 1st-party apps such as Calendar™, Drive™ and Messenger
  • Better Voice call performance
  • Latest Android™ security patches

This update fixes the following issues:

  • Certain HD Voice/Wi-Fi Calling options were missing after the phone’s software was updated
  • In rare cases the phone was not able to receive text messages.

Hit the settings menu on your phone to check for an OTA if you haven’t already pulled it down.

[via Verizon]
local_offer    Android 7.1.2 Nougat   Google   OTA Updates   Pixel   Pixel XL   Verizon  

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWorld's thinnest case for the Google Pixel
closeThe thinnest case possible for your Google Pixel [VIDEO]

My quest to find the world’s thinnest case for the Google Pixel has finally ended. It may not offer much in terms of drop protection, but it’s the perfect case for people who hate cases.

2

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

3

more_vertDownload the Galaxy S8 stock wallpapers
closeDownload: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8

If you are looking to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus ahead of their official release, then you can download any of these stock wallpapers and customize your current device.

4

more_vertMoto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon
closeMoto G5 Plus now available, Amazon versions offer big discounts in exchange for lockscreen ads

As promised, the Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. You can either grab it directly from Motorola or get the Amazon exclusive versions that discount the phone by $45/$60 in exchange for showing ads on the lock screen.

5

more_vertAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes
closeAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes to 5 watches

All seems well for Android Wear 2.0 with a rollout now hitting not only the original 3 smartwatches to get OTAs, but even more than the original rollout.

6

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

7

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.

8

more_vertThe Galaxy S8 doesn't work with Google Daydream
closeYou won’t be able to use the Galaxy S8 with your Daydream headset

It has been discovered that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus won’t be compatible with Google Daydream out of the box.

9

more_vertMoto G5 Plus photo and video samples [GALLERY]
closeThe Moto G5 Plus camera: photo and video samples [GALLERY]

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, but how well can it take a photo? Check out our gallery for sample photos and video.

10

more_vertGalaxy S8's facial recognition fooled by a photo [VIDEO]
closeNot April Fool’s: Watch the Galaxy S8’s facial recognition get fooled by a photo [VIDEO]

When it comes to Samsung’s biometric security features in the Galaxy S8 and S8+, facial recognition might not be the most secure. Watch as someone fools the S8 using a still photo of themselves on another device.