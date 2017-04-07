It looks like Verizon is rolling out the latest version of Android to their Pixel and Pixel XL customers. An Android 7.1.2 update is showing up on folks’ handsets as build NHG47K, and should be around 377MB large.

The update brings the latest Android security patches and likely the same fixes that non-Verizon Pixels received, but also a number of other improvements and bug fixes noted in their changelog:

Better performance and connectivity for Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi

Adds a new feature allowing you to back up and restore 1st-party apps such as Calendar™, Drive™ and Messenger

Better Voice call performance

Latest Android™ security patches This update fixes the following issues: Certain HD Voice/Wi-Fi Calling options were missing after the phone’s software was updated

In rare cases the phone was not able to receive text messages.

Hit the settings menu on your phone to check for an OTA if you haven’t already pulled it down.

[via Verizon]