Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Upflix

Netflix’s library has grown to become a gigantic collection of TV shows and movies. It can be downright impossible to find what you want to watch. Sometimes you don’t have anything specific in mind. You want to discover something new. Upflix is a great app for finding the perfect content and staying in the know about what stuff is coming and going.

DOWNLOAD: Upflix Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.2/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

2. Velociraptor

We’ve all been in the situation where you’re driving and you’re not sure about the speed limit. Most navigation apps, such as Google Maps, don’t display the posted speed limit. Velociraptor is an app that overlays the posted speed limit and your current speed over the top of maps apps. You can even get sound alerts when you’re going too fast.

DOWNLOAD: Velociraptor Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

3. Writing Prompts Short Stories

Are you ever in the mood for a short story? There is a great subreddit called r/WritingPrompts. Basically, people leave ideas for a story and other people write the story. It’s a really cool place for reading, and this apps makes it even easier to read the stories. Find a story and tap your way through the paragraphs.

DOWNLOAD: Writing Prompts Short Stories Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

4. Jelly Inc

Jelly Inc is an easy to learn but hard to master one-touch endless running game. Simply touch the screen to jump and dodge various traps like saws, moving saws and tasers. Jump over acid containers and avoid missile shooting robots, but watch out: A mad scientist is after you!

DOWNLOAD: Jelly Inc Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5. Turning

Turning is a whole new twist on puzzle games. Place tiles carefully and learn how they behave. Unlock new pieces as you progress. Set up massive chain reactions to clear the board, because if the board fills up, you lose.

DOWNLOAD: Turning Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.0/5

Installs: 100 – 500

