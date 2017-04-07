SUBSCRIBE: Google Play | Sticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3
This week on the podcast, Joe has the G6 and Chris has the MotoG5 Plus. Two phones on opposite sides of the spectrum. The guys share their first impressions of the devices. Other topics include Andy Rubin’s secret phone project, Apply Carplay vs Android Auto, and how horrible FB Messenger has become.
Top Stories
Quick Hits
- Galaxy S8 live chat
- Andy Rubin teases bezeless phone
- Apple Carplay vs Android Auto video
- HTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, Pixel 3 up for grabs
- Samsung: Don’t expect foldable phones until 2019
Wins/Fails
- Joe: Pebble watches will keep working / Facebook stories
- Chris: Thinnest cases for the Pixel / Ostrich made Chris cry
App Picks
- Joe: Precise Volume
- Chris: All in one Gestures (Bixby remapping app)
