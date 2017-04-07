Apr 7th, 2017

This week on the podcast, Joe has the G6 and Chris has the MotoG5 Plus. Two phones on opposite sides of the spectrum. The guys share their first impressions of the devices. Other topics include Andy Rubin’s secret phone project, Apply Carplay vs Android Auto, and how horrible FB Messenger has become.

local_offer    LG G6  Mobile Roar Podcast  Moto G5 Plus  

