Google is testing a new feature for handling screenshots taken in the Google Search apps. Alongside your usual sharing options, the app will now also show controls for cropping and drawing.

Cropping is as you’d expect: a box with 4 handles at each corner lets you snip only a portion of the screenshot. The drawing feature, meanwhile, lets you scribble atop the screenshot in up to 6 colors. It’s simple editing stuff, of course, but it’s cool that Google can offer these extra tools when it knows you’re taking a screenshot.

As is typical, there’s no rhyme or reason in regards to who will see this new feature while it’s in testing. We aren’t seeing it on our own installation of Google Search’s beta track. If you are one of the luck ones seeing it, give it a whirl and let us know what you think.

[via 9to5 Google]