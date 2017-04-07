Google has updated their Android distribution numbers to reflect the 7-day period ending April 3rd 2017. For this edition, we see Nougat taking a decent hike, going from 2.8% last month to 4.9% to date.

That number is microscopic in comparison to Marshmallow’s 31% or Lollipop’s 32%, but such is the life of an OS upgrade in Android land. Nougat’s number should continue to rise as not only more and more phones receive the update in the weeks to come, but hot new Nougat phones make their way into the hands of users everywhere.

[via Android Developers]