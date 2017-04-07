The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Self-Healing Display

41 likes – A new display material has been invented by scientists which allows the display to heal itself if it is scratched. The technology isn’t ready for wide-spread usage yet, but could be in the next few years.

#9 – Play Store Fake Reviews

42 likes – A new wave of fake reviews have plagued various apps on the Play Store and it’s believed to be due to various bots attempting to gain some legitimacy.

#8 – Galaxy S8 Weather Widget

42 likes – Someone was able to port the Galaxy S8 clock and weather widget and make it available for owners of the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge to download.

#7 – Google Gnome

42 likes – April Fools Day came and went with Google getting in on the fun. Google Gnome is a Google Home device that sits in your front or backyard and takes your requests outside, versus just staying inside.

#6 – Android O App Overlay

42 likes – A new feature discovered in Android O now alerts you as to whether an application is using an overly, such as Facebook’s Chat Heads. This has been implemented in an effort to keep a users device secure.

#5 – Google Home 2nd Generation

43 likes – A new rumor is making its rounds which claims that the next-generation Google Home will include a mesh Wi-Fi router. This would help make for a “more complete internet connected device”.

#4 – YouTube AI Platform

43 likes – Google is looking to ramp up its AI efforts on YouTube as the company continues to fight against offensive videos being published.

#3 – Waze for Android Auto

46 likes – Various users have reportedly received an email from Waze to test the new beta application for Android Auto.

#2 – Francisco Franco on Android O

47 likes – Francisco Franco took to Google+ to express his joy in seeing the improvements being made with Android O and how they will directly affect the Pixel and Pixel XL .

#1 – Galaxy S8 4K Video

51 likes – Despite the Galaxy S8 not being available to consumers as of yet, someone published a 4K cinematic video, showcasing the camera capabilities of the device.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!