Apr 7th, 2017

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Self-Healing Display

41 likes – A new display material has been invented by scientists which allows the display to heal itself if it is scratched. The technology isn’t ready for wide-spread usage yet, but could be in the next few years.

#9 – Play Store Fake Reviews

42 likes – A new wave of fake reviews have plagued various apps on the Play Store and it’s believed to be due to various bots attempting to gain some legitimacy.

#8 – Galaxy S8 Weather Widget

42 likes – Someone was able to port the Galaxy S8 clock and weather widget and make it available for owners of the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge to download.

#7 – Google Gnome

42 likes – April Fools Day came and went with Google getting in on the fun. Google Gnome is a Google Home device that sits in your front or backyard and takes your requests outside, versus just staying inside.

#6 – Android O App Overlay

42 likes – A new feature discovered in Android O now alerts you as to whether an application is using an overly, such as Facebook’s Chat Heads. This has been implemented in an effort to keep a users device secure.

#5 – Google Home 2nd Generation

43 likes – A new rumor is making its rounds which claims that the next-generation Google Home will include a mesh Wi-Fi router. This would help make for a “more complete internet connected device”.

#4 – YouTube AI Platform

43 likes – Google is looking to ramp up its AI efforts on YouTube as the company continues to fight against offensive videos being published.

#3 – Waze for Android Auto

46 likes – Various users have reportedly received an email from Waze to test the new beta application for Android Auto.

#2 – Francisco Franco on Android O

47 likes – Francisco Franco took to Google+ to express his joy in seeing the improvements being made with Android O and how they will directly affect the Pixel and Pixel XL.

#1 – Galaxy S8 4K Video

51 likes – Despite the Galaxy S8 not being available to consumers as of yet, someone published a 4K cinematic video, showcasing the camera capabilities of the device.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

