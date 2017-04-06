There’s no question that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be some of the most fragile smartphones on the market. With a thin metal frame sandwiched in between two delicate slabs of glass, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you drop this phone — something’s gotta give. That being said, there’s no shortage of YouTuber’s all too eager to put the Galaxy S8’s durability to the test, all in hopes of getting that schaweet ad revenue.

We already showed you one such drop test where the Galaxy S8 actually survived a dead corner drop with relative ease, only to succumb to a brutal face-down drop. The Galaxy S8 remained in working order, but the same couldn’t be said for the iPhone 7 which wouldn’t even power on at that point. Needless to say, the results we were… impressive.

Fast forward to yet another “drop test,” this time from EverythingApplePro who once again pits the Galaxy S8 Plus against the iPhone 7 Plus. Right off the bat, the S8+ is at a disadvantage thanks to the host fumbling and dropping the phone before his formal test could even begin (possibly compromising the phone’s integrity). Unsurprisingly, the phone immediately shatters when dropped on its back but I have to admit, I was taken aback by how the Galaxy S8 emerged unscathed from an onslaught of drops flat on its face. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 rock 👏 solid 👏.

By the time the Galaxy S8’s display finally cracked, the iPhone was already out of commission while, once again, the Galaxy S8 remained functional. It seems Samsung’s build quality may have finally surpassed that of Apple’s. Well, that’s if you take these drop tests seriously. In either case, if you want to start shopping around for some Galaxy S8 cases, you’ll find a slew of them over on Amazon. Link provided below.