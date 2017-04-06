Apr 6th, 2017

There’s no question that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be some of the most fragile smartphones on the market. With a thin metal frame sandwiched in between two delicate slabs of glass, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you drop this phone — something’s gotta give. That being said, there’s no shortage of YouTuber’s all too eager to put the Galaxy S8’s durability to the test, all in hopes of getting that schaweet ad revenue.

We already showed you one such drop test where the Galaxy S8 actually survived a dead corner drop with relative ease, only to succumb to a brutal face-down drop. The Galaxy S8 remained in working order, but the same couldn’t be said for the iPhone 7 which wouldn’t even power on at that point. Needless to say, the results we were… impressive.

Fast forward to yet another “drop test,” this time from EverythingApplePro who once again pits the Galaxy S8 Plus against the iPhone 7 Plus. Right off the bat, the S8+ is at a disadvantage thanks to the host fumbling and dropping the phone before his formal test could even begin (possibly compromising the phone’s integrity). Unsurprisingly, the phone immediately shatters when dropped on its back but I have to admit, I was taken aback by how the Galaxy S8 emerged unscathed from an onslaught of drops flat on its face. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 rock 👏 solid 👏.

By the time the Galaxy S8’s display finally cracked, the iPhone was already out of commission while, once again, the Galaxy S8 remained functional. It seems Samsung’s build quality may have finally surpassed that of Apple’s. Well, that’s if you take these drop tests seriously. In either case, if you want to start shopping around for some Galaxy S8 cases, you’ll find a slew of them over on Amazon. Link provided below.

Buy Galaxy S8 cases on Amazon

stars Further Reading

Mobile Roar LIVE

Comcast launches wireless phone service

Daydream View picks up new features

LG commences G6 global rollout

Twitter introduces Lite mode

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWorld's thinnest case for the Google Pixel
closeThe thinnest case possible for your Google Pixel [VIDEO]

My quest to find the world’s thinnest case for the Google Pixel has finally ended. It may not offer much in terms of drop protection, but it’s the perfect case for people who hate cases.

2

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

3

more_vertDownload the Galaxy S8 stock wallpapers
closeDownload: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8

If you are looking to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus ahead of their official release, then you can download any of these stock wallpapers and customize your current device.

4

more_vertMoto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon
closeMoto G5 Plus now available, Amazon versions offer big discounts in exchange for lockscreen ads

As promised, the Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. You can either grab it directly from Motorola or get the Amazon exclusive versions that discount the phone by $45/$60 in exchange for showing ads on the lock screen.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ SIM unlock instructions
closeHow to SIM unlock the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the larger S8+ from a service provider typically means you can save a bit of cash, but the device will be locked to that specific service provider’s network. If you want to switch networks, you’ll have to get a SIM unlock code for the Galaxy S8. Here’s how to do that.

6

more_vertAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes
closeAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes to 5 watches

All seems well for Android Wear 2.0 with a rollout now hitting not only the original 3 smartwatches to get OTAs, but even more than the original rollout.

7

more_vertLG SIM Unlock instructions
closeHow to SIM unlock the LG G6

If you purchased the LG G6 from your service provider, you will need to SIM unlock the phone if you plan on switching to another carrier. This article give you all the information you need to SIM unlock the LG G6 so that you can get it working on any GSM service provider.

8

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

9

more_vertThe Galaxy S8 doesn't work with Google Daydream
closeYou won’t be able to use the Galaxy S8 with your Daydream headset

It has been discovered that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus won’t be compatible with Google Daydream out of the box.

10

more_vertGalaxy S8's facial recognition fooled by a photo [VIDEO]
closeNot April Fool’s: Watch the Galaxy S8’s facial recognition get fooled by a photo [VIDEO]

When it comes to Samsung’s biometric security features in the Galaxy S8 and S8+, facial recognition might not be the most secure. Watch as someone fools the S8 using a still photo of themselves on another device.