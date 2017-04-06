Apr 6th, 2017

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you! The Mobile Roar Podcast will be live today (right on this page) at around 2:00PM Eastern. You can watch the video at the top of the page when it goes live (and any time afterward).

What is the Mobile Roar Podcast?

Each week, editors from the Phandroid family discuss all the top stories in the world of phones, tablets, and wearables. On top of covering the news, we also share our favorite and least favorite things from the week in a segment called Wins and Fails of the Week. The show wraps up as we recommend some of our favorite new apps and games, and answer questions from listeners like you!

You can subscribe to the audio version of the podcast with the links below:
You'll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

Samsung walks us through the Galaxy S8/S8+ in a series of official hands-on videos

Samsung’s official Newsroom channel just uploaded 10 different hands-on videos showcasing the Galaxy S8 and S8+. If you absolutely must know everything about this device, this is a great place to start.

Top 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 31, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

Des from T-Mobile unboxes the Galaxy S8 while swimming with sharks [VIDEO]

Des from T-Mobile went underwater in a shark tank to give us a unique unboxing of the new Samsung Galaxy S8.

We've got the LG G6! [Q&A]

We’ll be pumping out tons of great content for this attractive device, but before we can do any of that we have to unbox it. We also want you questions!

How well does the LG G6 perform in a durability torture test? [VIDEO]

Zack from JerryRigEverything is at it again, this time with a torture test for the LG G6. How well does the phone perform? Find out.

One of the coolest features of the LG G6 that no one is talking about [VIDEO]

While I was checking out the camera on the LG G6 I accidentally discovered something really cool.

Moto G5 Plus unboxing and hands-on [VIDEO]

The Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. The phone seems to be the perfect balance between high specs at an affordable price and as we prepare a full review, check out our unboxing and let us know if you have any questions.