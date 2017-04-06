Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer for a $699 price tag, available in either Black, Blue, or Silver.

The Xperia XZs should read out like a beast at that price point. The undisputed star of the show is that camera. It’s a 19-megapixel sensor with a dedicated memory module attached to it. This allows it to shoot video at a blazing fast 960 frames per second, a speed which enables incredible slow motion video performance. See why that’s very, very awesome.

But the sum of the rest of its parts leaves a little to be desired. It’ll come with a 1080p 5.2-inch display, a little on the less crispy side for this price tag but should still offer a nice crisp picture. It’s also rocking Snapdragon 820, an aged but proven veteran. Other features include 4GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel front camera, 2,900mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, and USB-C connectivity. And no, this one doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, either.

All that worth $699 to you? If so, Amazon has it right here.