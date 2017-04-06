Apr 6th, 2017

With Lenovo’s new focus on Moto Mods and a declaration that they’ll be compatible in future devices, you’d assume they are working on a Moto Z2 right? Right.

That’s why we aren’t surprised to hear from Evan Blass that, well, they’re working on the Moto Z2. He even has a rough branding logo to share. It’s the Moto Z logo. With a superscript “2” on it.

But that’s all we get for now. We can at least assume that we’re in for a great device with Moto’s typically clean software, support for Moto Mods, and maybe even dual-rear cameras if they’re taking cues from the yet-announced Moto X 2017. We didn’t get an announcement for the original Moto Z until Summer, so we reckon we’re a bit of ways away from hearing anything official. Until then, we’re watching the rumor mill like a hawk.
local_offer    Lenovo   Moto   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z2  

stars Further Reading

Moto X (2017) makes brief appearance in official rap video

Moto G5 Plus unboxing and Q&A [VIDEO]

Moto X 2017 leaks

Moto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon

Leaked images of the Moto X (2017)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWorld's thinnest case for the Google Pixel
closeThe thinnest case possible for your Google Pixel [VIDEO]

My quest to find the world’s thinnest case for the Google Pixel has finally ended. It may not offer much in terms of drop protection, but it’s the perfect case for people who hate cases.

2

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.

3

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

4

more_vertDownload the Galaxy S8 stock wallpapers
closeDownload: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8

If you are looking to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus ahead of their official release, then you can download any of these stock wallpapers and customize your current device.

5

more_vertMoto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon
closeMoto G5 Plus now available, Amazon versions offer big discounts in exchange for lockscreen ads

As promised, the Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. You can either grab it directly from Motorola or get the Amazon exclusive versions that discount the phone by $45/$60 in exchange for showing ads on the lock screen.

6

more_vertOnePlus to announce a new product tomorrow
closeOnePlus teases “the future of Dash Charge” to be unveiled tomorrow

OnePlus teased “the future of Dash Charge” on Twitter, ramping up speculation of a new product to be unveiled tomorrow.

7

more_vertMicrosoft partners with Samsung to offer its own Galaxy S8
closeMicrosoft will be selling its own special edition Galaxy S8

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with Samsung to introduce the “Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition”. This device will include many of Microsoft’s Android apps, including Cortana, Outlook, and more.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ SIM unlock instructions
closeHow to SIM unlock the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the larger S8+ from a service provider typically means you can save a bit of cash, but the device will be locked to that specific service provider’s network. If you want to switch networks, you’ll have to get a SIM unlock code for the Galaxy S8. Here’s how to do that.

9

more_vertLG G6 now available at Verizon Wireless
closeThe LG G6 is now available at Verizon Wireless

The LG G6 is now officially available at Verizon Wireless. If you hurry, you can still get a free Google Home and 43-inch smart TV with your purchase.

10

more_vertAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes
closeAndroid Wear 2.0 rollout resumes to 5 watches

All seems well for Android Wear 2.0 with a rollout now hitting not only the original 3 smartwatches to get OTAs, but even more than the original rollout.