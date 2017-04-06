With Lenovo’s new focus on Moto Mods and a declaration that they’ll be compatible in future devices, you’d assume they are working on a Moto Z2 right? Right.

That’s why we aren’t surprised to hear from Evan Blass that, well, they’re working on the Moto Z2. He even has a rough branding logo to share. It’s the Moto Z logo. With a superscript “2” on it.

But that’s all we get for now. We can at least assume that we’re in for a great device with Moto’s typically clean software, support for Moto Mods, and maybe even dual-rear cameras if they’re taking cues from the yet-announced Moto X 2017. We didn’t get an announcement for the original Moto Z until Summer, so we reckon we’re a bit of ways away from hearing anything official. Until then, we’re watching the rumor mill like a hawk.