Apr 5th, 2017

I’ve been putting the LG G6 through its paces as I work on my full review. Earlier this week, I posted about the battery life in my first 24 hours. Now it’s time to take a closer look at the camera(s). The first has a 71-degree f/1.8 lens with 3-axis optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. The second has a 125-degree f/2.4 wide angle lens.

One thing I found interesting right out of the box is that LG puts the front and rear cameras in lower-res 18:9 modes. The default setting for the rear camera is  18:9 aspect ratio, which is 8.7MP. You have to switch to 4:3 aspect ratio to get the full 13MP photos. Similarly, the front camera is set to 18:9 aspect ratio, which is 3.3MP. The full 5MP is 4:3 aspect ratio.

Here’s how the default 18:9 photos look:

Here’s how the photos look in their full resolution settings.

In my initial testing I’ve been very impressed with the G6’s camera. LG has done a great job with cameras in the last few years. Are they as good as Samsung cameras? That’s up for debate. The G6 produces photos with more muted and true-to-life colors. It lacks that “pop” you see from Samsung phones. I’ve noticed that photos appear brighter than in real life. Most of these photos were taken in dimly lit rooms.

The aforementioned wide-angle camera is a unique feature of the LG G6. Check out these before and after photos to see just how much more you can get in the shot.

I’ll have more to say about the camera in my full review. What do you think of these camera samples? Are you impressed or unimpressed?
