Apr 5th, 2017

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

For the latter, the device seemingly comes with 2 different gestures you can perform: a short squeeze and a long squeeze. Presumably, you’ll launch different apps or have it perform different actions based on the length of the squeeze.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Edge Sensor is quite as robust as a leaked concept product reel made it seem, but it’s still cool nonetheless. The sensor will also have a feature that lets you customize its sensitivity in order to keep yourself from accidentally triggering Edge Sense when you’re simply trying to use your phone.

As for those specs, the device is everything you’d want:

HTC U Ocean Specs

  • OS: Android 7.1 Nougat
  • Display: 5.5-inch WQHD with Gorilla Glass 5
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Memory: 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage
  • Battery: 3,000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
  • Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Other details include the inclusion of a USonic audio profile feature, dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and more. It’s sounding like quite the best that the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra weren’t, so we’re hoping it won’t take long to see it hit the market and really give the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 a run for their money.

[via AndroidHeadlines]
