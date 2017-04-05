Honor has announced that their beta program is now available for folks living in the USA. Honor’s beta isn’t only about testing new versions of firmware before hitting your phones, though.

Through signing up, you may also be selected to help test both hardware and software products well ahead of the public, with Honor saying some of the test items might be as much as a couple of years ahead of their time.

You can sign up for the program here, though we’re not sure what exact criteria Honor will have for selecting candidates to test certain products. In any case, if you’re an Honor fan it’s worth signing up just in case lady luck decides to shine on you.