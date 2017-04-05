Well, folks, it’s finally here. Huawei has finally hooked the Honor up with a proper flagship known as the Honor 8 Pro, and boy does it sound good.

This thing is basically a Huawei P10 on steroids with the following specs:

Display: 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD display w/ Gorilla Glass 3

Kirin 960 octa-core (4x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz) Memory: 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage w/ microSD

Android Nougat w/ EMUI 5.1 Camera: 1Dual 12MP rear, 8MP front

4,000 mAh (approx 1 hour 50 minutes to full charge) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

157.00 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm Weight: 184 grams

Honor’s phones are typically very capable for the modest price tags they carry, and the same holds very true here. It’s going for 549 euros, which is about $585 in the US. Pricier than we’re used to from Honor, but again — consider the fact that it’s better than Huawei’s latest flagship.

The device will be available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.