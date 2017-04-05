Every company wants to have the next best home hub for your smart home, but Google has been proposing their two-pronged system. The first is Google Home, the speaker-equipped unit loaded with the Google Assistant. Secondly, they’re also pushing a mesh Wifi router –simply known as Google Wifi — for all your home networking needs.

But according to The Information, Google wants to combine those 2 things into one. The result would be a mesh Google Wifi router that also has speakers and a microphone for Google Home functionality.

Google Wifi.

Why haven’t they already done so? Google apparently didn’t want to confuse consumers by creating an all-in-one product, a marketing issue that we’re pegging as valid. The two products do very different things and in Google’s quest to provide a simple “it just works” experience it’d be tough to communicate the goodness of one super device through traditional marketing.

We’re not sure what or who could cause them to change their mind less than a year after its launch, though we’re not going to complain as we definitely wouldn’t mind seeing it.