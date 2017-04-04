Over the weekend, the Motorola/Lenovo Moto G5 Plus (also known as the Moto G Plus 5th Gen) officially went on sale, offering up some of the best smartphone hardware we’ve seen for the least amount of money possible. It’s a delicate balance, one that has only a select few manufacturers targeting this year with impressive devices like the Huawei Honor 6X and ZTE Blade V8 Pro hitting that attractive sub-$250 price point.

On paper, the Moto G5 Plus could be seen as the most attractive out of the bunch, offering two models to fit most any budget: a 32GB of storage / 2GB RAM configuration for $230, and a 64GB/4GB model for $300. While that’s a bit more expensive than competing devices like the Honor 6X at $250 or the ZTE Blade V8 Pro for $230 (both of which feature 32GB/3GB), the Moto G5 Plus manages to out-price them with a special version being sold exclusively through Amazon.

This version drops the 32GB/2GB model to $180, while the 64GB/4GB model drops to $230, all in exchange for showing “ads and offers” on the lockscreen. Depending on who you ask, this is something that may not be such a big deal considering the fingerprint unlock bypasses the lockscreen entirely, but ads are ads.

Moto G5 Plus specs

5.2-inch 1080p LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor

32GB storage (expandable)/ 2GB RAM

or…

or… 64GB storage (expandable) / 4GB RAM

12MP rear camera

5MP front facing camera

3,000mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

Android 7.0 Nougat

In any case, we’ve got the standard Moto G5 Plus (64GB/4GB model) in-house and as we put the smartphone through its paces, we’ve uploaded a quick unboxing/hands-on video for you to check out. Stay tuned for more and if you have any pressing questions about the Moto G5 Plus, shout them out down below. Cheers.