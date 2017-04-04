Apr 4th, 2017

Over the weekend, the Motorola/Lenovo Moto G5 Plus (also known as the Moto G Plus 5th Gen) officially went on sale, offering up some of the best smartphone hardware we’ve seen for the least amount of money possible. It’s a delicate balance, one that has only a select few manufacturers targeting this year with impressive devices like the Huawei Honor 6X and ZTE Blade V8 Pro hitting that attractive sub-$250 price point.

On paper, the Moto G5 Plus could be seen as the most attractive out of the bunch, offering two models to fit most any budget: a 32GB of storage / 2GB RAM configuration for $230, and a 64GB/4GB model for $300. While that’s a bit more expensive than competing devices like the Honor 6X at $250 or the ZTE Blade V8 Pro for $230 (both of which feature 32GB/3GB), the Moto G5 Plus manages to out-price them with a special version being sold exclusively through Amazon.

This version drops the 32GB/2GB model to $180, while the 64GB/4GB model drops to $230,  all in exchange for showing “ads and offers” on the lockscreen. Depending on who you ask, this is something that may not be such a big deal considering the fingerprint unlock bypasses the lockscreen entirely, but ads are ads.

Moto G5 Plus specs

  • 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor
  • 32GB storage (expandable)/ 2GB RAM
    or…
  • 64GB storage (expandable) / 4GB RAM
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 5MP front facing camera
  • 3,000mAh battery
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

In any case, we’ve got the standard Moto G5 Plus (64GB/4GB model) in-house and as we put the smartphone through its paces, we’ve uploaded a quick unboxing/hands-on video for you to check out. Stay tuned for more and if you have any pressing questions about the Moto G5 Plus, shout them out down below. Cheers.

Buy on Amazon
local_offer    Moto   Moto G5 Plus   Motorola  

stars Further Reading

Moto X 2017 leaks

Moto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon

Leaked images of the Moto X (2017)

Moto G5 Plus launches March 31st

Google pushes Android 7.0 update to Nexus 6 t

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWorld's thinnest case for the Google Pixel
closeThe thinnest case possible for your Google Pixel [VIDEO]

My quest to find the world’s thinnest case for the Google Pixel has finally ended. It may not offer much in terms of drop protection, but it’s the perfect case for people who hate cases.

2

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

3

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

4

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.

5

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon
closeMoto G5 Plus now available, Amazon versions offer big discounts in exchange for lockscreen ads

As promised, the Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. You can either grab it directly from Motorola or get the Amazon exclusive versions that discount the phone by $45/$60 in exchange for showing ads on the lock screen.

7

more_vertDownload the Galaxy S8 stock wallpapers
closeDownload: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8

If you are looking to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus ahead of their official release, then you can download any of these stock wallpapers and customize your current device.

8

more_vertOnePlus to announce a new product tomorrow
closeOnePlus teases “the future of Dash Charge” to be unveiled tomorrow

OnePlus teased “the future of Dash Charge” on Twitter, ramping up speculation of a new product to be unveiled tomorrow.

9

more_vertMicrosoft partners with Samsung to offer its own Galaxy S8
closeMicrosoft will be selling its own special edition Galaxy S8

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with Samsung to introduce the “Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition”. This device will include many of Microsoft’s Android apps, including Cortana, Outlook, and more.

10

more_vertSamsung's stupid commercial made me cry [VIDEO]
closeThis stupid Samsung commercial starring an adorable ostrich actually made me cry [VIDEO]

Samsung uploaded a video in their new #DoWhatYouCant” campaign starring a lovable ostrich with big dreams. Watch the video for yourself and see if it doesn’t make you tear up.