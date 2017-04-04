Apr 4th, 2017

I’ve been playing with the LG G6 for over 24 hours now and it’s time to share some initial observations. I’ll start with battery life, which is obviously a very important part of every phone. The G6 is equipped with a respectable 3300 mAh battery. It’s not the biggest battery on the block, but it’s decent for this size of a phone. Comparatively, the LG G5 had a 3000 mAh battery.

When I powered up the G6 out of the box it was charged to about 80%. After setting it up and using it heavily all day, it had to be charged up again later in the evening. As you can see from the screenshots below, I was using the device a lot. It was at 54% after about 4 hours off the charger, but nearly half of that time was with the screen turned on.

Here’s another pair of screenshots from later that night. After about 6 hours off the charger, it was at 30%, but over half of that time was with the screen on. It should also be noted that I had the screen brightness pretty high during this usage period. And for the few moments the screen was off, I didn’t have the Always-on display enabled.

Obviously, the first day with a new phone is very tough on the battery. I was using the phone nearly nonstop. To put that into perspective, I normally have 3-4 hours of screen-on time for an entire day, not one evening. The first 24 hours with a phone is a trial by fire for the battery. I’ll have more realistic day-to-day results in our full review.

Keeping all of that in mind, my initial reaction is pretty positive. I put the battery through a gauntlet on day one and it fared about as good as you could expect. I was not impressed with battery life on the G5 or the LG V20, so I’m hoping the G6 can be an improvement. I’ve been sharing some of my other observations and tips in the LG G6 forums. Check it out if you’re interested!
