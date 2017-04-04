I’ve been playing with the LG G6 for over 24 hours now and it’s time to share some initial observations. I’ll start with battery life, which is obviously a very important part of every phone. The G6 is equipped with a respectable 3300 mAh battery. It’s not the biggest battery on the block, but it’s decent for this size of a phone. Comparatively, the LG G5 had a 3000 mAh battery.

When I powered up the G6 out of the box it was charged to about 80%. After setting it up and using it heavily all day, it had to be charged up again later in the evening. As you can see from the screenshots below, I was using the device a lot. It was at 54% after about 4 hours off the charger, but nearly half of that time was with the screen turned on.

Here’s another pair of screenshots from later that night. After about 6 hours off the charger, it was at 30%, but over half of that time was with the screen on. It should also be noted that I had the screen brightness pretty high during this usage period. And for the few moments the screen was off, I didn’t have the Always-on display enabled.

Obviously, the first day with a new phone is very tough on the battery. I was using the phone nearly nonstop. To put that into perspective, I normally have 3-4 hours of screen-on time for an entire day, not one evening. The first 24 hours with a phone is a trial by fire for the battery. I’ll have more realistic day-to-day results in our full review.

Keeping all of that in mind, my initial reaction is pretty positive. I put the battery through a gauntlet on day one and it fared about as good as you could expect. I was not impressed with battery life on the G5 or the LG V20 , so I’m hoping the G6 can be an improvement. I’ve been sharing some of my other observations and tips in the LG G6 forums. Check it out if you’re interested!