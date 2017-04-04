Arguably, the worst feature of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the odd placement of the fingerprint scanner. It’s right next to the camera on the back of the phone. Not only is that a hard spot to reach, but it also makes it easy to smudge up the camera lens. There were rumors that Samsung was working on a fingerprint scanner that would be integrated into the display. A report confirms those rumors.

The rumors seemed to make sense with the nearly bezel-less display and no physical home button. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time. Samsung was working with Synaptics, the partner that works on the touch sensors. Samsung poured a ton of resources into Synaptics, but the results were frustrating. As production got closer, Samsung had to make the decision to move the sensor to the back of the phone.

The placement of the fingerprint sensor has been one of the few things that people aren’t happy about, but it was a last minute decision. Samsung really wanted to be the first with an integrated sensor, but it sounds like they just ran out of time. What do you think of the placement? Does it bother you at all?