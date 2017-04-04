We already know Android is, by far, the biggest mobile platform in all the lands, and it looks like it may finally take the crown for biggest overall OS.

Statcounter’s latest research shows that Android internet usage has surpassed Windows for the first time. The narrow is pretty margin, with both within a fraction of a percentage of each other at 37%, but it’s still a pretty big deal.

If accurate (because StatCounter only counts browser usage, and not app usage), it’s a testament to Android’s flexibility as a platform as the world shifts from traditional desktop computing to a mobile-first environment. It’s on your phone and tablets, but can also be big enough for your TV and small enough for your glasses. It’s on your wrist, your bikes, your gaming consoles, and a whole lot more.

Will Android ever completely dominate internet usage? That’s tough to say. Windows was able to command a dominating lead back when they had no competition, but that was back in 2012, the period shortly after the mobile market had just started to explode. Android has done well for itself 5 years later, but with much of the world still dependent on Windows in some form or another, it may take much longer for Android to gain the same sort of success than it took for Microsoft to lose it.