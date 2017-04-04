Amazon is no stranger to limited time promotions and their latest is quite the doozy. Well, if random, slightly obscure smartphones are your thing. They are? Well, shoot. Read on, fam… Amazon is calling their new event “Unlocked Days” and it offers some pretty nice discounts on a handful of already affordable Android smartphones. There’s a good list of devices here, so buckle up.

Because these are unlocked devices, you can expect them to play well with GSM networks here in the US (like AT&T and T-Mobile), but more than likely CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint are not compatible. If you hate spending a ton of money on new smartphones, this hodgepodge of unlocked Android devices could fit the bill, just don’t forget about devices like the ZTE Blade V8 Pro , Honor 6X , or Moto G5 Plus — 3 devices that get our seal of approval.

[Amazon]