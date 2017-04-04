Apr 4th, 2017

Amazon is no stranger to limited time promotions and their latest is quite the doozy. Well, if random, slightly obscure smartphones are your thing. They are? Well, shoot. Read on, fam… Amazon is calling their new event “Unlocked Days” and it offers some pretty nice discounts on a handful of already affordable Android smartphones. There’s a good list of devices here, so buckle up.

Because these are unlocked devices, you can expect them to play well with GSM networks here in the US (like AT&T and T-Mobile), but more than likely CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint are not compatible. If you hate spending a ton of money on new smartphones, this hodgepodge of unlocked Android devices could fit the bill, just don’t forget about devices like the ZTE Blade V8 Pro, Honor 6X, or Moto G5 Plus — 3 devices that get our seal of approval.

[Amazon]
local_offer    Amazon  

stars Further Reading

Moto G5 Plus launches March 31st

Huawei Mate 9 gets Alexa support

Amazon hands over Echo recordings on behalf of murder suspect

Amazon wants to deliver to the moon

12 Amazon Tech Deals

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWorld's thinnest case for the Google Pixel
closeThe thinnest case possible for your Google Pixel [VIDEO]

My quest to find the world’s thinnest case for the Google Pixel has finally ended. It may not offer much in terms of drop protection, but it’s the perfect case for people who hate cases.

2

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

3

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

4

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.

5

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus now available, only $185/$230 on Amazon
closeMoto G5 Plus now available, Amazon versions offer big discounts in exchange for lockscreen ads

As promised, the Moto G5 Plus is now available for purchase. You can either grab it directly from Motorola or get the Amazon exclusive versions that discount the phone by $45/$60 in exchange for showing ads on the lock screen.

7

more_vertDownload the Galaxy S8 stock wallpapers
closeDownload: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8

If you are looking to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus ahead of their official release, then you can download any of these stock wallpapers and customize your current device.

8

more_vertOnePlus to announce a new product tomorrow
closeOnePlus teases “the future of Dash Charge” to be unveiled tomorrow

OnePlus teased “the future of Dash Charge” on Twitter, ramping up speculation of a new product to be unveiled tomorrow.

9

more_vertMicrosoft partners with Samsung to offer its own Galaxy S8
closeMicrosoft will be selling its own special edition Galaxy S8

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with Samsung to introduce the “Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition”. This device will include many of Microsoft’s Android apps, including Cortana, Outlook, and more.

10

more_vertSamsung's stupid commercial made me cry [VIDEO]
closeThis stupid Samsung commercial starring an adorable ostrich actually made me cry [VIDEO]

Samsung uploaded a video in their new #DoWhatYouCant” campaign starring a lovable ostrich with big dreams. Watch the video for yourself and see if it doesn’t make you tear up.