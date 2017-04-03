The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be pretty expensive most places, but if you happen to be a US Cellular customer they have a deal you simply can’t pass up.

The company is offering the device for free. $0. Nothing. Nilch. Zada. OK, we know that isn’t totally true. The catch is you’ll have to sign away 30 months of your cellular life to them. Oh, and you’ll have to inch toward those savings as they’ll be offered up in the form of monthly bill credits. One last thing: this deal only applies to the regular Galaxy S8, not the Galaxy S8 Plus.

The only downside we can see is that you will have a 30-month commitment to service, but if you find yourself and the Galaxy S8 living happily ever after (or, at least for the next 2 and a half years) then this may not be such a big issue for you. Head here to pre-order yours if you’re interested.