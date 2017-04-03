Alongside Samsung, Motorola has been one of Android’s most prominent OEMs to stay away from the growing trend of dual-rear cameras. Even Apple over in iPhoneland has given the trend their seal of industry approval.

That may be a whole different story in 2017. This year’s edition of the Moto X has leaked in a new product render, complete with the dual-rear camera sensors we thought we saw in a previous leak.

Design wise, the 2 sensors are packed into that massive circle Moto seems to be a fan of these days, all the while a dual tone flash sits beneath it. It’s pretty striking and Moto seems to fancy it despite that obscene hump it makes.

We don’t know much about the device at this point except it seems to be sporting metal as evidenced by those off-colored attenuation strips coursing through the top and bottom and that distinctive shimmer coming through on the edges. It also doesn’t appear to be supporting Moto Mods, but we kind of figured that considering Moto practically confirmed the feature as a Moto Z exclusive.

Of course, if you haven’t been in the know these past couple of years, we should remind you that the Moto X is no longer Moto’s top tier. That honor now belongs to the Moto Z. Expect something much more modest and affordable — think Snapdragon 625 with 3GB of RAM — in the new Moto X if you’ve somehow not moved on to greener pastures by now.

[via Twitter]