While I was checking out the camera on the LG G6 I accidentally discovered something really cool. I was holding the phone and accidentally had my finger on the volume button, which acts as a shutter button in the camera. Burst mode started taking a ton of photos, which isn’t new, but when I finally let go, a “GIF” icon appeared next to the gallery preview.
Yes, you can make GIFs with burst mode in the camera app. This is amazing. GIFs are basically a new language in online communication. They’re everywhere. Being able to make a GIF at any time with the built-in camera app is incredibly useful. I haven’t seen anyone else talk about this feature, but I think it’s awesome.
To make a GIF:
- Hold down the shutter button or volume keys
- Let go when you’re done
- Tap the “GIF” icon
- Share it like a normal photo
If you want to edit before saving the GIF:
- Instead of tapping the “GIF” icon, tap the gallery preview
- Tap “Create GIF”
- Adjust the photos (trim), speed, ratio, and flow
- Tap SAVE when you’re done
Here’s an example of what the GIFs look like. Basically, the photos from burst mode are being played as a slideshow.