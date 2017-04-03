Rumors about the next HTC U a.k.a. Ocean have slowed down a bit with the launch of major flagships from LG and Samsung. It looks like they might be picking up again. A leaked render shows off the HTC Ocean from all angles in a dark red color.

This device is believed to be the successor to the HTC 10 . As you can see, it has the same general shape. Two notable things are missing from this render: fingerprint scanner and headphone jack. We’d be shocked if HTC didn’t include some sort of fingerprint scanner, and we’d be very disappointed if they ditch the headphone jack.

Rumored specs for the Ocean include a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 16 & 12MP cameras, and 64/128GB of storage. We should learn more about this device later this month.