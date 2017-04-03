Apr 3rd, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a flashy new launcher, one that isn’t yet available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. It’s possible that Samsung will update the home screen apps on these devices to get them all on the same page, then again… they might not.

If you don’t feel like waiting or wondering what could be, someone managed to extract the APK from the Galaxy S8 so you can download this new and improved launcher right now. Apparently it installs fine on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge — no root required — without any issues and could work on other Touch Wiz devices as well.

Once the app has been downloaded, you’ll need to make sure “Unknown sources” is enabled in your Settings app > Lock screen and security > Unknown sources (on) > OK. From there, just use a File Manager app (Solid Explorer is our favorite) to locate the Downloads folder inside your phones internal storage and install using the built-in package installer.

Once installed, you’ll need to jump back into your Settings app and select Applications > 3-dot menu > Default applications > Home screen > select TouchWiz home. Press the home button and enjoy the new and improved launcher from the Galaxy S8 and S8+. There’s no app button, but you can swipe up from anywhere on the home screen to pull up app drawer, or just add it from the launcher’s settings.

Should you experience any lag or crashes, trying wiping data/cache from the app and rebooting. Uninstalling is also easy, just do it the same way you would any other app (Settings > Touchwiz home – Three dot menu on left and select uninstall updates.

Download: TouchWiz home_com.sec.android.app.launcher.apk

[via XDA]
