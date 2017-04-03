We’re now in the 4th month of 2017 and we’re just now getting the first of the year’s juggernauts into the barn house. We’ve gotten the LG G6 , which is already shipping to some consumers and should be on everyone’s doorstep by April 7th.

It’s a pretty impressive device, if not for its internal makeup and good looks then certainly for what it represents for LG. It doesn’t try to do too much and it doesn’t offer too little. It’s a great balance, and at the right price that makes for a great smartphone.

Not far behind are the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, two devices sure to challenge the current top dog on our list of the best Android phones known as the Pixel . Samsung has brought some serious heat with an all-new infinity display, a home button that sits under the display, and Bixby. It’s also drop-dead gorgeous.

Now, we’re not trying to state the obvious here, but we’re pretty sure these two formidable beasts will find a way toward the top of the best Android phones list once we’ve taken a good look at them. Where, exactly, they’ll end up remains to be seen, but you can believe the moment we figure it out, you’ll know.

Other devices we’ll be considering for inclusion soon include the HTC U Ultra and the Huawei P10.

In the meantime, take a good look at how the list stands today before we have to tear it all down for the incoming talent.